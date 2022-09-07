Left Menu

NIA files charge-sheet against 6 members of banned terror outfit JMB in Bhopal court

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a charge-sheet against six members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh JMB in a special court in Bhopal for allegedly propagating the proscribed terror outfits ideology and conspiring to commit terrorist acts.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-09-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 23:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday filed a charge-sheet against six members of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in a special court in Bhopal for allegedly propagating the proscribed terror outfit's ideology and conspiring to commit terrorist acts.

These JMB cadres, three of them Bangladeshi immigrants, were involved in propagating banned organisation's ideology and provoking youths for 'jihad' against India, the NIA said. The charge-sheet was filed in the special NIA court here.

The central agency said investigations have established the accused had conspired along with their associates to commit violent and terrorist acts in the country.

''These accused were found provoking youths to carry out violent jihad in India for establishment of Caliphate in order to establish Sharia law,'' the anti-terror agency said.

The accused listed in the charge-sheet included three Bangladeshi nationals - Fazar Ali, Waliullah Milon, Jainul Abidin. The other three are - Aqeel Ahmed Shaikh, a native of Bihar's Katihar district, Abdul Karim and Sheban Khan, both residents of Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district.

Some of the accused were initially arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) in March this year and the case was handed over to the NIA in April, the agency said.

