The flag used by the person and his scooty have also been recovered, he said.The accused has been asked to join the investigation. We are still asking him to join the probe and attend the court hearings when called, the officer said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2022 23:37 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 23:37 IST
Delhi: Man held for using national flag to clean scooter
A 52-year-old man was apprehended for allegedly using national flag to clean his two-wheeler, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, they said, adding the man is a resident of North Ghonda area.

The matter came to the fore after a purported video of the incident, shot by locals, was uploaded on social media.

In the purported video, the person is seen cleaning and dusting his white scooter with the national flag that is folded. ''In this matter, legal action has been initiated and a case has been registered under section 2 of Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971 at Bhajanpura police station,'' said a senior police officer. The flag used by the person and his scooty have also been recovered, he said.

“The accused has been asked to join the investigation. He said it wasn't deliberate and he did it by mistake. We are still asking him to join the probe and attend the court hearings when called,” the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

