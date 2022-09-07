Left Menu

Probe in Sonali Phogat case on right track, I have full faith in police dept: Goa CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 07-09-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 23:38 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has full faith in the state police department that is investigating the alleged murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat last month.

The chief minister's statement came hours after a court in Goa granted bail to Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies Restaurant, who was arrested under Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Phogat was last seen in that restaurant along with two accused hours before she was brought dead to a hospital in Anjuna in North Goa. Nunes was amongst the five persons arrested in connection with the case. Talking to reporters, CM Sawant said, ''I have full faith in my police department. At present, I don't want to discuss any investigation about this case.'' ''The investigation in this case is on the right track,'' he said.

Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star from Hisar in Haryana and a contestant on the reality TV show ''Big Boss'', was brought dead to a hospital in North Goa on August 23, a day after arriving in the coastal state with two of her male companions.

The family members of Phogat are demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into her death.

Sawant said that the state authorities have sealed Curlies Restaurant while cracking down on the drug peddlers as three suppliers have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

