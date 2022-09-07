Canadian manhunt for suspect in deadly stabbings stretches into 4th day

Canadian police searched into a fourth day on Wednesday for the remaining suspect in a stabbing spree in which 10 people were killed in and around an indigenous community, rattling a country unaccustomed to acts of mass violence. Myles Sanderson, 30, whose brother and accused accomplice was himself found killed a day after Sunday's attacks in Saskatchewan province, was briefly believed to have resurfaced on Tuesday in the vicinity of the rampage, about 320 km (200 miles) north of the provincial capital of Regina.

The fugitive and his brother, Damien Sanderson, 31, are suspected of stabbing 10 people to death and wounding 18 on the James Smith Cree reserve and nearby village of Weldon on Sunday, shaking an indigenous community of 3,400 people in one of the bloodiest attacks in Canada's modern history. Sanderson's whereabouts remain unknown and the public was urged to be cautious.

The Saskatchewan coroner's office and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) early on Wednesday released the identities of the 10 victims killed. They include men and women, aged 23 to 78. Authorities did not release information on the 18 people wounded, except to say one was a young teen and the rest adults.

During an emotional news conference, Saskatoon Tribal Council Chief Mark Arcand revealed that his sister Bonnie Burns, 48, and his 28-year-old nephew, Gregory Burns, were among those killed. Bonnie Burns, who had four sons and was fostering two other children, was killed in front of her home as she tried to protect her family - all six young people were in the house, Arcand said. "She's not a victim. She's a hero," he said.

Another son was stabbed in the neck but survived, while a third young boy in the home hid behind a high chair watching things unfold, Arcand said. The community has started a GoFundMe page to raise money for Bonnie and Brian Burns' sons. "During this difficult time we are just climbing a mountain now as a family ... and that mountain is the devastation of what happened to our family member," Arcand said.

NO MOTIVE Authorities have offered no motive for the attacks. Police said some victims appeared to have been targeted, while others were apparently random. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/3TIFx2F)

Damien Sanderson was found dead in a grassy area of the reserve on Monday. Police said they were investigating whether the younger sibling might have killed his brother and possibly sustained injuries that might need medical attention. Ivor Wayne Burns, a resident of the James Smith Cree, said the Sanderson brothers belonged to First Nations communities and were under the influence of drugs at the time of the crimes.

The RCMP issued an alert on Tuesday of a possible sighting of the surviving brother in the indigenous reserve of James Smith Cree Nation, but then said its investigation had determined the suspect was elsewhere. The Regina police chief, Evan Bray, said on Tuesday that the manhunt had expanded from that city into the province.

Ten of the wounded were in the hospital as of Tuesday afternoon, seven in stable condition and three critical, health authorities said. Media attention focused in part on circumstances surrounding Myles Sanderson's release from prison on parole this year.

Sanderson has been wanted as a fugitive since May when he stopped meeting his parole officer after serving time for assault, robbery and other offenses, CBC News reported. The CBC, citing Canadian Parole Board documents, reported Sanderson had a criminal record of 59 convictions over two decades.

Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino said the board will investigate the decision to release Sanderson on parole.

