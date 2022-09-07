Left Menu

Two youths from Delhi died and another was injured on Wednesday after a speeding truck hit a motorcycle they were riding on Dehradun-Delhi national highway under New Mandi police station limits in the district.According to SHO of New Mandi police station Sanjeev Kumar, the incident took place near Bagovali Mod when three friends -- Karan 21, Mahesh 20 and Lucky 16 --residents of Delhis Badarpur area, were returning from Mussourie to Delhi on the bike.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-09-2022 23:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 23:55 IST
Two Delhi youths killed as truck hits bike in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Two youths from Delhi died and another was injured on Wednesday after a speeding truck hit a motorcycle they were riding on Dehradun-Delhi national highway under New Mandi police station limits in the district.

According to SHO of New Mandi police station Sanjeev Kumar, the incident took place near Bagovali Mod when three friends -- Karan (21), Mahesh (20) and Lucky (16) --residents of Delhi's Badarpur area, were returning from Mussourie to Delhi on the bike. They were rushed to hospital where Karan and Mahesh were declared dead, Kumar said. The truck driver managed to flee with his vehicle, the SHO said, adding a case was registered against an unidentified driver.

