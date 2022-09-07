Two Delhi youths killed as truck hits bike in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Two youths from Delhi died and another was injured on Wednesday after a speeding truck hit a motorcycle they were riding on Dehradun-Delhi national highway under New Mandi police station limits in the district.

According to SHO of New Mandi police station Sanjeev Kumar, the incident took place near Bagovali Mod when three friends -- Karan (21), Mahesh (20) and Lucky (16) --residents of Delhi's Badarpur area, were returning from Mussourie to Delhi on the bike. They were rushed to hospital where Karan and Mahesh were declared dead, Kumar said. The truck driver managed to flee with his vehicle, the SHO said, adding a case was registered against an unidentified driver.

