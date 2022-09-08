Left Menu

Man cracks 'bomb in bag' joke at Indore airport, quizzed, searched

PTI | Indore | Updated: 08-09-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 00:00 IST
Man cracks 'bomb in bag' joke at Indore airport, quizzed, searched
  • Country:
  • India

Cracking a joke about a ''bomb in the bag'' at the Devi Ahilyabai International Airport in Indore proved costly for a family of three as they not only had to undergo intense questioning and search, but were let-off only after they submitted a written apology.

They also missed their flight.

A man on Monday night reached the airport and while undergoing security check jokingly said there was a ''bomb'' in his luggage which alerted authorities at the aerodrome, airport director CV Ravindran said on Wednesday.

Security personnel thoroughly checked them and their luggage and also questioned them, he said.

The man was travelling with his wife and daughter.

During questioning, the man apologized for his irresponsible act and nothing objectionable was found in his luggage, Ravindran said, adding because of search and questioning, the trio missed their flight.

Aerodrome police station in-charge Sanjay Shukla said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel allowed the family to leave the airport only after the man submitted a written apology.

The matter was not handed over to the police for probe, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
2
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global
4
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022