Maha: Woman, male accomplice held for her lawyer husband's murder

Days after a city-based lawyer was found dead at his house, police on Wednesday arrested his 21-year-old wife and her accomplice for allegedly murdering him, an official said. The arrested accused were identified as Manisha Lokhande, and Ganesh Mittu Aglawe (23) a resident of Badnapur tehsil in the district, police said.

The burnt body of lawyer Kiran Lokhande was found at his residence on Ambad Road on September 1, they said.

According to police, after Lokhande's body was found, Manisha had faked a story and told the investigators that a fire had broken out in the kitchen due to the leakage of gas and when her husband was trying to switch off the LPG cylinder, he died due to the blaze. The police had then registered a case of accidental death.

However, a delegation of Jalna Vakil Sangh, a lawyers' organisation, met Additional Superintendent of Police Vikrant Deshmukh and demanded a thorough probe into the death. The police launched an investigation and found a motorcycle of the deceased outside the town, the official said.

The police scanned the CCTV footage and checked the call records of the accused. The police found that Manisha continued to be in touch with her friend Ganesh. The preliminary probe revealed that it was not an accident. According to police, Lokhande had married Manisha from Buldhana district just three months back. However, after marriage, Manisha was in touch with Ganesh. They allegedly hatched a plan to eliminate Kiran Lokhande. On August 30, Manisha with the help of Ganesh allegedly hit her husband with a rod and strangled him to death. Investigation officer S N Wadate said that Manisha and Ganesh had allegedly executed the plan to eliminate Lokhande.

After committing the crime, the accused even went to Pune, where they spent one day and later returned to Jalna and cooked up the false story. The police presented the accused before the local court, which remanded them in seven-day police custody.

