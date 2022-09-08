Man held in Mumbai for killing brother-in-law

A 28 year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his brother-in-law after he abused him over some issue in suburban Andheri, a police official said.

According to the MIDC police station official, the accused was identified as Ladu Kumar Paswan.

He allegedly killed his brother-in-law Indrajeet Ramprakash Paswan (48) on Tuesday night following an argument, the official said.

The victim reached Ladu Paswan's shop in Andheri after visiting multiple Ganesh pandals in the metropolis and abused him in an inebriated state over some issue, he said.

Infuriated by his relative's behaviour, the accused hit him on his head with iron rods, killing him on the spot, the police official said.

Police arrested Ladu Paswan and booked him on murder charge, he said.

The deceased had recently come to Mumbai from Bihar in search of a job, the official added.

