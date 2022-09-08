UK PM Truss and Germany's Scholz discuss energy crisis -spokeswoman
Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss discussed the European energy crisis during a call with Germany's Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Truss said.
"Both agreed on the importance of energy resilience and independence. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of ensuring democracy and freedom were upheld in Europe, and of protecting countries made vulnerable by Russia's economic blackmail," the spokeswoman said in a statement.
Truss also told Scholz she was keen to expand defence cooperation between their two countries, and find a solution to issues around the contentious rules that govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, the spokeswoman said.
