Left Menu

UK PM Truss and Germany's Scholz discuss energy crisis -spokeswoman

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-09-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 01:02 IST
UK PM Truss and Germany's Scholz discuss energy crisis -spokeswoman
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss discussed the European energy crisis during a call with Germany's Olaf Scholz on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for Truss said.

"Both agreed on the importance of energy resilience and independence. The Prime Minister underlined the importance of ensuring democracy and freedom were upheld in Europe, and of protecting countries made vulnerable by Russia's economic blackmail," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

Truss also told Scholz she was keen to expand defence cooperation between their two countries, and find a solution to issues around the contentious rules that govern post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, the spokeswoman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
2
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022