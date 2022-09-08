Left Menu

U.N. says it needs access to Ukrainian detainees held by Russia

Updated: 08-09-2022 01:12 IST
The United Nations and Red Cross (ICRC) must have access to places where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian detainees are held in Russia, U.N. political affairs chief Rosemary DiCarlo told the Security Council on Wednesday.

Senior U.N. rights official Ilze Brands Kehris also told the council: "Our Office has verified that Russian armed forces and affiliated armed groups subject civilians to so-called 'filtration', a system of security checks and personal data collection."

