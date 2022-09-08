Left Menu

Report: Building collapses in north Syria, killing 9 people

A building collapsed in Syrias northern city of Aleppo, killing at least nine people, including three children, the Syrian state television reported. The report also said two people were injured and seven nearby buildings were evacuated for fear they might collapse as well.

PTI | Damascus | Updated: 08-09-2022 01:32 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 01:32 IST
Report: Building collapses in north Syria, killing 9 people
  • Country:
  • Syria

A building collapsed in Syria's northern city of Aleppo, killing at least nine people, including three children, the Syrian state television reported. The TV said the illegally built, five-story building in Aleppo's southern neighbourhood of Fardous collapsed in the evening on Wednesday. It said five women, three children and an elderly man were killed. The report also said two people were injured and seven nearby buildings were evacuated for fear they might collapse as well. Search operations were still ongoing amid the rubble in case more people might be buried under the debris.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.

Fardous was a rebel-held neighbourhood until December 2016, when government forces with the help of Russia and Iran captured eastern parts of the city, which had been held by insurgents for four years.

Many buildings in Aleppo were completely destroyed or damaged during Syria's 11-year conflict, which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced half the country's pre-war population of 23 million.

Aleppo is Syria's largest city and was once its commercial center.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
2
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022