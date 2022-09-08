Zelenskiy says next year's budget will be a war budget, focus on defence

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday said next year's budget would be a war budget, devoting more than a trillion hryvnias ($27.40 billion) to defence and security spending.

In an evening video address, he also said social obligations such as pensions had to be covered in full. Non-critical expenses must be reduced as much as possible, he added.

($1 = 36.5000 hryvnias)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)