Germany's Scholz invited UK's Truss to Berlin -German spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-09-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 02:41 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke to Britain's new Prime Minister Liz Truss by phone on Wednesday and invited her to visit Berlin soon, a German government spokesperson said.

"They exchanged views on current topics. The Chancellor has invited his British counterpart to Berlin for an inaugural visit soon," said the spokesperson in a statement, adding Scholz also conveyed his congratulations to Truss on taking office.

There were no further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

