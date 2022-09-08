Mexico state-run utility CFE says two employees dead after violent incident
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-09-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 02:50 IST
Two employees of Mexico's state-run utility company Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) died Tuesday after a violent incident in the northern border state of Sonora, CFE said in a statement Wednesday.
CFE did not explain what led to the employees' deaths, but said it would determine the causes within the next week.
