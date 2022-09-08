Canada police take fugitive suspect in mass stabbings into custody

Canadian police said on Wednesday they have taken into custody Myles Sanderson, the fugitive suspect of Sunday's mass stabbings that killed 10 people.

"Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK at approximately 3:30 p.m. today. There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation," police said in a statement.

