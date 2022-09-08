Left Menu

Canada police take fugitive suspect in mass stabbings into custody

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 08-09-2022 03:30 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 03:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
Canadian police said on Wednesday they have taken into custody Myles Sanderson, the fugitive suspect of Sunday's mass stabbings that killed 10 people.

"Myles Sanderson was located and taken into police custody near Rosthern, SK at approximately 3:30 p.m. today. There is no longer a risk to public safety relating to this investigation," police said in a statement.

