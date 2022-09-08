Left Menu

Assistant Secretary Donald Lu's India visit to deepen strategic partnership, says official

The ongoing India visit of Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is to deepen strategic partnership with India, the State Department has said.Lu is leading a US delegation to India from September 5th to 8th.This is to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-09-2022 05:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 05:02 IST
Assistant Secretary Donald Lu's India visit to deepen strategic partnership, says official
  • Country:
  • United States

The ongoing India visit of Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu is to deepen strategic partnership with India, the State Department has said.

Lu is leading a US delegation to India from September 5th to 8th.

“This is to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. This delegation will meet with Indian officials. They will discuss ways in which the US and India can expand our cooperation to support a free, open, connected, prosperous, and resilient Indo-Pacific,” State Department Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

“We also understand that Assistant Secretary Lu will engage in roundtable discussions with senior business executives about how India can realise its full economic potential over the next 25 years and became a central hub in global supply chains as well,” he said in response to a question.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
2
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022