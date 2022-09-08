Suspect in Canada stabbing spree has died from self-inflicted wounds -report

A suspect in a weekend stabbing spree in Canada who was apprehended by police on Wednesday has died as a result of self-inflicted injuries, Canada's Global News reported on Wednesday, citing multiple police sources.

The report did not offer any details.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-Russia's Gazprom says no Nord Stream 1 turbines in Canada

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)