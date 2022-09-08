Suspect in Canada stabbing spree has died from self-inflicted wounds -report
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 06:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 06:00 IST
A suspect in a weekend stabbing spree in Canada who was apprehended by police on Wednesday has died as a result of self-inflicted injuries, Canada's Global News reported on Wednesday, citing multiple police sources.
The report did not offer any details.
