South Korea proposes meeting with North on family reunions
South Korea on Thursday proposed a meeting with North Korea to resume reunions of families separated by war, despite long-strained ties between the rivals over the Norths nuclear weapons programme. Its unclear if North Korea would accept the offer because it has already rejected the new South Korean governments offer to provide massive aid in return for denuclearisation.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea on Thursday proposed a meeting with North Korea to resume reunions of families separated by war, despite long-strained ties between the rivals over the North's nuclear weapons programme. It's unclear if North Korea would accept the offer because it has already rejected the new South Korean government's offer to provide massive aid in return for denuclearisation. “The South and the North should confront the painful parts of the reality. We must solve the matter before the term separated families' disappears,” Unification Minister Kwon Youngse said in a televised briefing. “We need to use all possible means immediately to come up with quick and fundamental measures.” Kwon said South Korea hopes that responsible officials of the two Koreas will meet in person as soon as possible for a candid discussion.
Since the 1950-53 Korean War ended, the two Koreas have been banning millions of people who found themselves suddenly divided from visiting each other's territory across the world's most heavily fortified border. Decades later, most have no word on whether their loved ones are still alive.
The Koreas have occasionally allowed separated families to meet temporarily, but such a reunion hasn't happened since 2018.
Family reunions are a highly emotional issue because most of the separated family members are now in their 80s and older and eager to reunite with their long-lost relatives before they die.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kwon Youngse
- South Korea
- Kwon
- North Korea
- Koreas
- North
- South Korean
ALSO READ
Past South Korean govt blamed for abuses, deaths at facility
BTS to hold 'free concert' in Busan to promote South Korea's bid for World Expo 2030
South Korea warns of action over won's plunge
North Korea says new fever cases were flu, not COVID-19
South Korea says it has signed $2.25 billion deal with Russian company to provide components for Egyptian nuclear plant, reports AP.