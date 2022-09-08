Left Menu

County official arrested as suspect in murder of Las Vegas reporter - media

Police on Wednesday arrested a county public administrator on suspicion of murdering a Las Vegas investigative reporter who had written unflattering news articles about his office, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Jeff German, a reporter for the Review-Journal, was fatally stabbed outside his home on Friday after what police described as an altercation with his killer, the newspaper reported https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/homicides/review-journal-investigative-reporter-jeff-german-killed-outside-home-2634323.

Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 07:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 07:42 IST
County official arrested as suspect in murder of Las Vegas reporter - media

Police on Wednesday arrested a county public administrator on suspicion of murdering a Las Vegas investigative reporter who had written unflattering news articles about his office, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Jeff German, a reporter for the Review-Journal, was fatally stabbed outside his home on Friday after what police described as an altercation with his killer, the newspaper reported https://www.reviewjournal.com/crime/homicides/review-journal-investigative-reporter-jeff-german-killed-outside-home-2634323. German, 69, was well known in Las Vegas for his decades of reporting on political malfeasance and organized crime in Nevada's largest city. Police arrested Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, whose office oversees the estates of people who have died, the Review-Journal reported, citing Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Las Vegas police confirmed that a suspect had been arrested but did not identify him. German had spent months reporting on complaints that Telles had an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate and oversaw an abusive workplace, which Telles denied, saying the complaints were from disgruntled "old-timers."

Soon after German's investigation was published https://www.reviewjournal.com/investigations/county-office-in-turmoil-with-secret-video-and-claims-of-bullying-hostility-2577147, Telles lost his re-election bid in June, and was due to leave office in January. Authorities had searched Telles' home earlier on Wednesday.

Telles, a Democrat, declined to speak to reporters outside his home earlier on Wednesday, following the search.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022