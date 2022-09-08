Taiwan president says will work with the U.S. to forge closer economic ties
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen told a delegation of U.S. lawmakers on Thursday that the island will continue to work with the United States to forge closer trade and economic ties.
Tsai thanked the delegation, the latest group of senior officials from the United States to visit the island and defy Beijing, for conveying strong congressional support for Taiwan.
