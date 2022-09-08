Left Menu

US military shrinks timeline for draining Hawaii fuel tanks

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 08-09-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 08:41 IST
US military shrinks timeline for draining Hawaii fuel tanks
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. military on Wednesday said it now expects to remove fuel from a leaky Hawaii fuel tank farm in July 2024, five months earlier than its initial plan.

Critics have lambasted the U.S. Department of Defense's original timeline to remove the fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility by December 2024, saying the tanks posed a threat to Oahu's water supply and needed to be drained sooner.

The state Department of Health ordered the fuel removed after jet fuel from the facility poured into a drinking water well in November and poisoned thousands of people in and around Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam.

The health department, which regulates underground fuel storage tanks in Hawaii, said it was reviewing the new plan.

“We are focused on ensuring that defueling takes place as quickly and safely as possible,” Kathleen Ho, the state's deputy director of environmental health, said in a statement. “There is a continued threat to our aquifer and residents every day that fuel remains in the Red Hill tanks.'' The military said in a news release that it moved up the projected completion date after determining some actions could be conducted in parallel. It also shrunk the actual defueling time from eight months to five. It said was committed to defuel Red Hill “safely while consolidating and accelerating work at every opportunity.” U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin must quickly name a commander to a joint task force responsible for defueling the tanks.

“Shutting down Red Hill cannot be delayed. While the updated plan to close the facility sooner is a step in the right direction, DOD must make it a priority to move fast and permanently shut down Red Hill as quickly as possible,'' Schatz said in a statement.

The tanks can hold 1.1 billion litres of fuel, and they are at less than half capacity right now. Officials said that 13 of the 20 tanks have fuel in them, two are permanently closed and five are being repaired.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opioid trial in New Mexico; Hong Kong discovers first case of monkeypox and more

Health News Roundup: Pharmacy operators Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger begin opi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022