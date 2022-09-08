Left Menu

Thane police crack Ulhasnagar dacoity case; 4 held

The dacoits had also attacked the priests son before decamping with Rs 80,000 in cash besides gold and sliver ornaments, according to police.The Vitthalwadi police had then registered a case against unidentified persons.Eight police teams subsequently worked on various leads including intelligence inputs, a police release said on Wednesday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-09-2022 09:58 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 09:15 IST
Thane police crack Ulhasnagar dacoity case; 4 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Thane police have arrested four persons and claimed to have cracked a case of loot of cash and valuables worth Rs 10.4 lakh from a house in Ulhasnagar town here.

A gang of armed dacoits had on August 30 entered the house of a priest of Swami Dama Ram Sahib Durbar, a religious denomination, by breaking the main door. The dacoits had also attacked the priest's son before decamping with Rs 80,000 in cash besides gold and sliver ornaments, according to police.

The Vitthalwadi police had then registered a case against unidentified persons.

Eight police teams subsequently worked on various leads including intelligence inputs, a police release said on Wednesday. The police checked footage of 100 to 150 CCTVs at various places in Mumbra and Kalyan areas of Thane, neighbouring Raigad district and Mumbai and spotted a car, which was used in the offence.

The car was later traced to Mumbra and its owner, Akbar Iman Khan, told the police that he and some others had committed the dacoity, the release said.

Based on the information, the police arrested three other persons, identified as Asif Varis Ali Shakh, Shivling Virsingh Sikalkar and Rahulsingh Bablusingh Juni, it said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022