Man killed after being hit by car in UP village

A 50-year-old man was killed and another injured when an unidentified vehicle hit them in Tikarmafi village in Sangrampur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday when Jairam Kashyap (50) and Jaglal (40) were walking towards Bhadar, they said.

Villagers took them to a hospital where Kashyap was declared brought dead while Jaglal's condition is stated to be stable, police said.

The body has been sent for the postmortem and we are analysing CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle and its driver, Tikarmafi police outpost in-charge Abhinesh Kumar said.

