Left Menu

Man killed after being hit by car in UP village

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 08-09-2022 10:02 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 10:00 IST
Man killed after being hit by car in UP village
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 50-year-old man was killed and another injured when an unidentified vehicle hit them in Tikarmafi village in Sangrampur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Wednesday when Jairam Kashyap (50) and Jaglal (40) were walking towards Bhadar, they said.

Villagers took them to a hospital where Kashyap was declared brought dead while Jaglal's condition is stated to be stable, police said.

The body has been sent for the postmortem and we are analysing CCTV footage of the area to identify the vehicle and its driver, Tikarmafi police outpost in-charge Abhinesh Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022