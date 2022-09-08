Left Menu

Miscreants open fire at house in northeast Delhi, case registered

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 10:19 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 10:18 IST
Miscreants open fire at house in northeast Delhi, case registered
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A group of miscreants opened fire at a house in northeast Delhi's Johripur area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 9 pm on Wednesday, they said.

The owner of the building, Sonu, told police that some people gathered outside his house and demanded that he open the door, a senior police officer said.

They started firing gunshots when the owner did not respond, he added.

Based on his complaint, a case under sections of 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered, the officer said, adding that no one was injured.

During an inquiry, it was found that the complainant's cousin had a dispute with someone in the locality and he had intervened in that matter. Thereafter, the person had threatened to teach the complainant a lesson, the police said.

The accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022