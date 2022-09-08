Left Menu

Annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill re-introduced

It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST to fees and services of managed fund providers.

The Bill contains more than 190 provisions changing the tax law spread over 9 main measures and a range of remedial amendments. Image Credit: Wikimedia
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today.

The Taxation (Annual Rates for 2022–23, Platform Economy, and Remedial Matters) Bill (No2) will be referred to a select committee for consideration and submissions and will be passed by 31 March 2023.

This is an annual Bill that confirms the taxation rates for the coming year and tidies up tax legislation.

The Bill contains more than 190 provisions changing the tax law spread over 9 main measures and a range of remedial amendments.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

