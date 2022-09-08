Left Menu

Amit Shah's security breached in Mumbai, impersonator arrested

Mumbai Police have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating the Personal Assistant (PA) of an MP from Andhra Pradesh and thus breaching the security of Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Mumbai.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
The accused, Hemant Pawar of Dhule in Maharashtra, has been sent to five-day police custody by the court on Tuesday after being arrested by the Malabar Hill Police Station on Monday.

According to the police, the accused was also seen outside the residences of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis by impersonating himself as a member of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as he also carried its ribbon tag. He was seen at both the places where the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's events were held.

The security breach for Home Minister in Maharashtra was witnessed during his first visit as the police verified later that the accused name was not mentioned in Shah's list of security. Shah visited Mumbai on Monday for the first time after Eknath Shinde became Maharashtra Chief Minister on July 30 following a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

