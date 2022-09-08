Indian minister calls for expansion of defence ties with Japan

India's defence minister called on Thursday for an expansion of its partnership with Japan on defence equipment, inviting investment by Japanese industries.

In a statement, the Indian defence ministry said Rajnath Singh, who is visiting Tokyo, agreed in talks with Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada to hold military exercises aiming to boost co-ordination between the air forces of the two nations.

