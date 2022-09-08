Left Menu

Indian minister calls for expansion of defence ties with Japan

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 11:01 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
India's defence minister called on Thursday for an expansion of its partnership with Japan on defence equipment, inviting investment by Japanese industries.

In a statement, the Indian defence ministry said Rajnath Singh, who is visiting Tokyo, agreed in talks with Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada to hold military exercises aiming to boost co-ordination between the air forces of the two nations.

