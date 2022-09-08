Left Menu

Hockey Karnataka can hold elections but not announce results: HC

The High Court of Karnataka has issued emergent notices to Hockey Karnataka and directed it not to announce the results of the elections being held to the body on Thursday. The scheduled election shall go on, short of announcing the results thereof till the next date of hearing, Justice Krishna S Dixit said in the interim order on Wednesday.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-09-2022 11:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 11:48 IST
Hockey Karnataka can hold elections but not announce results: HC
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka has issued emergent notices to Hockey Karnataka and directed it not to announce the results of the elections being held to the body on Thursday. ''The scheduled election shall go on, short of announcing the results thereof till the next date of hearing," Justice Krishna S Dixit said in the interim order on Wednesday. Former India hockey player Ashish Bhallal had approached the HC after his nomination for the election was rejected. ''Having heard the learned senior advocates and having perused the petition papers and also having adverted to the decisions cited at the Bar, this Court is of the considered opinion that an arguable case is made out for the issuance of notice and grant interim relief in a limited way,'' the HC said in its order. The respondents include Hockey Karnataka, Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, District Registrar of Societies and the Returning Officer conducting the election. They have been directed to approach the court within five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022