Chairpersons of 3 Delhi discom consumer grievance redressal fora take oath
- Country:
- India
DERC Chairman Justice (retd) Shahbihul Hasnain ‘Shashtri’ administered the oath of office to new chairpersons of the consumer grievance redressal fora of discoms in the city, it said in a statement.
The oath was administered to newly appointed chairpersons of consumer grievance redressal fora of TPDDL Mukesh Srivastava, PK Singh of BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, and Raj Kumar Chauhan of NDMC on Wednesday.
All three chairpersons were former district judges, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) said in a statement.
The consumer grievance redressal fora of the four discoms in Delhi have been functioning since 2004, it said.
Any aggrieved consumer can approach them on issues related to metering, billing, disconnection and other matters, the DERC said.
Consumers not satisfied with the decision of a consumer grievance redressal forum can approach the electricity ombudsman, the appellate authority over the fora, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Realty advisory firm InvestinPro offers advanced and customised solutions to property buyers in Delhi-NCR
Delhi govt gave wholesale liquor business to pvt players without following tender system or issuing any public notice: BJP's Sambit Patra.
AAP trying to deflect BJP's questions on malpractices in implementation of Delhi's liquor policy: BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.
Delhi govt ignored expert panel suggestions on Delhi excise policy to gain 'unfair' advantage in Punjab polls: BJP's Sambit Patra.
Nearly 300 electric buses will ply on Delhi roads by September: CM Arvind Kejriwal.