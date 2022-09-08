Chairpersons of 3 Delhi discom consumer grievance redressal fora take oath

DERC Chairman Justice (retd) Shahbihul Hasnain ‘Shashtri’ administered the oath of office to new chairpersons of the consumer grievance redressal fora of discoms in the city, it said in a statement.

The oath was administered to newly appointed chairpersons of consumer grievance redressal fora of TPDDL Mukesh Srivastava, PK Singh of BSES Yamuna Power Ltd, and Raj Kumar Chauhan of NDMC on Wednesday.

All three chairpersons were former district judges, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) said in a statement.

The consumer grievance redressal fora of the four discoms in Delhi have been functioning since 2004, it said.

Any aggrieved consumer can approach them on issues related to metering, billing, disconnection and other matters, the DERC said.

Consumers not satisfied with the decision of a consumer grievance redressal forum can approach the electricity ombudsman, the appellate authority over the fora, it said.

