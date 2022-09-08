Bangladesh PM Hasina visits Ajmer dargah
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid obeisance at the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer on Thursday afternoon.She was given a red carpet welcome at the dargah amid tight security arrangements. She was received by state Education Minister B D Kalla and top officials.The delegation stayed for a while at the VIP lounge of the airport before leaving for Ajmer by road.
