Man arrested for damaging idol, religious flag at Lucknow temple

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-09-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 13:48 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly damaging an idol and a religious flag at a temple on the banks of the Gomti in the Chowk area here in an inebriated state, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Taufeeq Ahmed, who is around 25 years old, they said.

In his complaint to the police, the temple priest alleged that Taufeeq, who was in an inebriated state, reached the 'Lete Hanuman Mandir' on Wednesday night and damaged a Shani Dev idol with a stone. He also damaged a religious flag.

Local residents caught the man and handed him over to the cops.

Police officials said the man had identified himself as 'Shiva' at the temple to gain entry.

An investigation is underway, they said.

