U.S. approves up to $675M in further military aid to Ukraine
- Country:
- Germany
U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin says President Joe Biden has approved additional military aid to Ukraine worth up to $675 million.
Austin said at the start of a meeting Thursday with senior officials from allied countries at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany that Biden approved the latest tranche of U.S. assistance on Wednesday.
He said that the package includes howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems and more.
Austin gathered officials from allied countries to renew their commitment to military support for Ukraine "for the long haul."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GRAPHIC-How the Ukraine-Russia war rattled global financial markets
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine girds for Independence Day attacks on war's six-month mark
Braving mines and missiles to bring aid to Ukraine’s displaced population
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Russian politician detained for criticising Ukraine invasion