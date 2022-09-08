Left Menu

MP Mohan Delkar suicide case: HC quashes FIR against all nine accused

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 14:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a case registered against all nine accused, including Dadra and Nagar Haveli Union Territory Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, for allegedly abetting the suicide of MP Mohan Delkar.

Patel and eight others were booked by the Mumbai police in March 2021 for allegedly abetting the suicide of Delkar and for criminal intimidation.

Delkar, 58, a seven-term MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), was found dead in a room at a hotel in Marine Drive in south Mumbai on February 22, 2021. The nine accused had moved the high court last year seeking for the FIR to be quashed noting that they have been implicated in the case.

A division bench of Justices P B Varale and S D Kulkarni while allowing the petitions said it found merit in the pleas and that it was a fit case to quash the case to prevent abuse of law.

The Mumbai Police had on March 9, 2021, registered an FIR on charge of abetment to suicide and under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act after Delkar's family members visited the Marine Drive police station and lodged a complaint on behalf of Delkar's son, Abhinav.

