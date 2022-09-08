Left Menu

Maha: Four acquitted of murder by Thane court

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-09-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 14:50 IST
Maha: Four acquitted of murder by Thane court
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons from the rural part of Thane district have been acquitted in a murder case by a local court.

Additional Sessions Judge (Kalyan) Shaukar Gorwade said the prosecution had failed to prove the charges of murder and destruction of evidence against Shankar Mangya Pingla, Yashwant Kaly Bhagat, Kashinath Bhau Gavanda and Antya Soma Pardhi.

The body of Sanjay Bangare (23) was found near the tracks between Khardi and Umbarmali on September 21, 2010, and a probe zeroed in on the four accused, who were relatives of the victim's wife.

Bangare and his 19-year-old wife would quarrel often and her family had warned the former several times of not harassing her, as per the prosecution.

The order of August 12 was made available on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany
4
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022