EU boosts support to southern African military mission in Mozambique

The European Union said on Thursday it would provide additional support to an African military mission in Mozambique, as Islamist attacks threaten gas projects meant to reduce the EU's reliance on Russian energy.

Confirming a Reuters report in August, EU governments have agreed to provide 15 million euros ($15 million) in support of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission to Mozambique (SAMIM), which is fighting an Islamist insurgency in the north of the country, close to rich gas fields.

The funds come in addition to 1.9 million euros already provided by the EU to SAMIM. The bloc has also already made available 89 million euros to support the Mozambican armed forces. ($1 = 1.0004 euros)

