Jahangirpuri violence case: Court grants bail to 18-year-old accused

An 18-year-old accused has been granted bail in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence case here by a court that took note of his ''tender age'' and that investigation concerning him was complete.

The court granted relief to the accused who was allegedly actively participating in the violence case with a pistol and was charged with various offenses of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rioting, assault, and provisions of the Arms Act.

Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg said that no CCTV footage of the applicant was found, and the said firearm was already recovered.

The court further said that the applicant was initially apprehended as a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) on April 16, 2022, and released on bail, but was again arrested after he was found to be an adult.

"Investigation qua him is complete. The trial shall take time. Considering the overall facts and circumstances of the case and the tender age, the applicant Sujal is admitted to bail on furnishing personal bond in the sum of Rs 25,000 with one surety in the like amount," the court said in an order dated September 7.

The court noted that the allegation against the applicant is that he was identified by Constable Pritam (an eyewitness) as one of the perpetrators, actively participating during the incident with a pistol in his hand." Additional Public Prosecutor (APP), P K Ranga had earlier opposed the bail plea saying the applicant was an active member of the unlawful assembly and was duly identified by the eyewitness, Constable Pritam, as participating during the incident of riot.

The APP further said that a country-made pistol and cartridge, used by the accused during the incident for terrorizing the opposite group, were recovered from his possession.

"Since the situation in the vicinity is still tense, the release of the applicant on bail might flare up the situation," the APP said.

Advocate K K Sharma, appearing for the accused, said he is innocent and was arrested in the case based on the apprehension that he might be involved in riots.

According to the prosecution, co-accused Ansar and his associates started having arguments with the members of a procession, that was taken out on the eve of Hanuman Jayanti in Jahangirpuri on April 16, 2022.

The arguments culminated in stone pelting and stampede, following which the rioters, armed with deadly weapons, caused injuries to police officials, set a vehicle on fire, and also caused injury to a civilian, the prosecution said.

Based on CCTV footage and identification of witnesses, 39 persons, including the applicant, were apprehended, the prosecution said.

