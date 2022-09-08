Left Menu

Eight drug smugglers killed in Pakistan's Balochistan province

08-09-2022
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least eight suspected drug smugglers and peddlers have been killed in Pakistan's Balochistan province, police said on Thursday.

The smugglers were killed on Wednesday after an exchange of fire with the police, Quetta's Deputy Inspector General, Azfar Maisar said.

"We have identified them all as being involved in the drug trade and smuggling and peddling drugs in the city," he said.

Police also recovered arms and ammunition from them.

Maisar said the exchange took place after they received information about the drug smugglers and peddlers running their business from a den inside a gutter.

During the operation, police also recovered narcotics from them.

"Police seized modern weapons from the possession of the drug peddlers", he said.

Maisar said the spread of drugs by these peddlers has become a serious issue in Quetta and they have received many complaints from concerned citizens about how drugs were being sold in the city.

