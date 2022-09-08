Left Menu

UP: Man threatens to explode mosque, shoot its cleric; held

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 08-09-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening to blow off a mosque here and shoot its cleric if he was not removed, police said.

A letter, threatening to shoot Imam Mufti Khurshid Alam and explode the Jama Masjid in Kila area here, was pasted by the accused on the wall of the mosque on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police Satyarth Aniruddh said.

The accused, Mohammad Samad, told police that he took the step as the Imam had not allowed him to play DJ on Eid, they said. An FIR was registered against the accused at Kila police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

