Disposal of cases by Madras HC have gone up, says CJ

The Madras High Court has disposed of a record number of cases, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari said here on Thursday.

After the pandemic and his taking over as Chief Justice, the High Court has disposed of 109 percent of cases, which has now gone up to 121 percent, Bhandari said while inaugurating a Judiciary Guest House here. It is not only High Court but the subordinate judiciary that has disposed of many cases, he said, adding that this was achieved despite the shortage of judges in courts.

To prove his point, Bhandari said that assuming that one lakh cases were filed in a month or a year, the court could dispose of 1.09 lakh cases, percentage-wise it would be 109 percent.

The Chief Justice appreciated the State government, Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Finance and Law Minister for their support and allocating of necessary buildings, lands, and funds for the development of infrastructure needed for the judiciary.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, Law Minister Raghupathy, senior judges, and officials were present at the inauguration.

