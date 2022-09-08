Left Menu

Disposal of cases by Madras HC have gone up, says CJ

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 08-09-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:23 IST
Disposal of cases by Madras HC have gone up, says CJ
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madras High Court has disposed of a record number of cases, Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari said here on Thursday.

After the pandemic and his taking over as Chief Justice, the High Court has disposed of 109 percent of cases, which has now gone up to 121 percent, Bhandari said while inaugurating a Judiciary Guest House here. It is not only High Court but the subordinate judiciary that has disposed of many cases, he said, adding that this was achieved despite the shortage of judges in courts.

To prove his point, Bhandari said that assuming that one lakh cases were filed in a month or a year, the court could dispose of 1.09 lakh cases, percentage-wise it would be 109 percent.

The Chief Justice appreciated the State government, Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Finance and Law Minister for their support and allocating of necessary buildings, lands, and funds for the development of infrastructure needed for the judiciary.

State Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan, Law Minister Raghupathy, senior judges, and officials were present at the inauguration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022