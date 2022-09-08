Firing over local dispute in Delhi's Johripur, case registered

A man was shot at over a local dispute in Johripur here on Wednesday following which a complaint was registered at Karawal Nagar police station, an official said. Immediately after receiving a call, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Karawal Nagar reached the spot along with staff for investigation.

"A man name Sonu, resident of Jagdamba colony, Johripur claimed that when he was in his house, some persons came and shouted at the door. When he did not respond, the people outside fired upon him," an official said. According to the police, during the interrogation, it come out that Sonu's cousin Kallu, resident of Ambedkar Colony, Johripur had some dispute with a local boy and Sonu had also intervened in that matter. Thereafter, that local boy had threatened to teach him a lesson, the police said.

The accused person has been identified and a special wing has been employed to nab the alleged culprits, the police added. There was no injury occurred to anyone in the firing incident. The police have registered a complaint under sections 307 and 34 of the Indian Penal code (IPC) along with the 27 Arms Act. The investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

