Poland joins Baltic states on new limits to entry of Russian nationals

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 16:58 IST
Poland flag Image Credit: ANI
Poland joined the Baltic states on Thursday in a common stance on limiting the admission of Russian nationals onto their territories, its government said in a statement.

The Baltic states earlier this week agreed to limit the entry of Russian nationals into their countries.

