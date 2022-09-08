Brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized, one arrested in Odisha

One person was arrested and brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore seized from his possession in Odisha's Balasore district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the state police's Special Task Force conducted a raid in Arad Bazar area in Balasore town and nabbed the accused who hails from West Bengal, an officer said.

A total of 1.38 kg of brown sugar was seized from his possession, he said.

The accused is wanted in three cases pertaining to drug smuggling, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway to nab other members of the network.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)