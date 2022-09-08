Maha: 6 held in Thane; 11 HBT cases solved, say cops

Six persons were arrested in Maharashtra's Thane district for their alleged involvement in 11 house-breaking theft cases, a police official said on Thursday.

These cases took place in the limits of Rabodi and Naupada police stations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sonali Dhole said.

''We have recovered looted items, comprising three autorickshaws, two motorcycle, two mobile phones and 50 grams of gold, worth Rs 6.65 lakh. They usually struck houses that were not covered by CCTV systems in the vicinity,'' she said.

She identified the accused as Kashif Anwar Mulla, Shabbir Kasam Ali Shaikh, Mustaque Yunus Qureshi, Shaukat Mehbood Shaikh, Manda Sarjerao Madale and Sriram Triveti Singh.

''The 11 cases comprise 10 in Rabodi and one in Naupada. One of the accused was wanted in an attempt to murder case,'' she added.

