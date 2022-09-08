Left Menu

UP: Constable on DyCM Brajesh Pathak's security detail taken ill

PTI | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:23 IST
UP: Constable on DyCM Brajesh Pathak's security detail taken ill
  • Country:
  • India

A constable, part of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak's security detail, was rushed to hospital after being taken ill on Thursday.

Pathak was on a day-long visit to the district when the incident occurred.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Amit Kishore Srivastava said Pathak was inspecting the arrangements at Binawar and Ghatpuri primary health centres when constable Jitendra Kumar fell ill.

The constable's blood pressure dropped significantly and he was admitted to a nearby community health centre, Srivastava said.

When he heard the news, Pathak reached the health centre and enquired about Kumar's condition and instructed the doctors to make all arrangements for his treatment.

Srivastava said the constable's condition was improving.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022