Education and Skill development key pillars of Indo-US relations: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today participated in the India Ideas Summit organised by the U.S-India Business Council and the US Chamber of Commerce, International Affairs, South Asia. The theme of the event was "Maximising the Next 75 years of U.S. – India Prosperity." CEOs and top management of American companies were present at the occasion.

Speaking about India-US relations, Shri Pradhan said that India and the US have similar societies and shared values. Education and Skill development are important pillars of Indo-US relations, he further added. He called for greater academic collaboration between higher education institutions in both the countries for offering twinning, joint degrees and dual degree programs. He also called for strengthening collaboration in the areas of research and skill development

While interacting with the captains of industry, Shri Pradhan outlined India's vision in the education and skill development sector. Speaking about the National Education Policy 2020, he elaborated its role in empowering 21st century learners and building a vibrant, future-ready workforce.

Speaking about NEP's focus on internationalization of education, Minister Pradhan called upon American institutions and companies to partner with India in rapidly-transforming education and skilling landscape. A growing digital economy, aspirational population, a knowledge-based society and policy reforms are creating unprecedented opportunities in India, he further added.

Speaking about skilling, the Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India is taking great efforts in skilling, re-skilling and up skilling its youth. India has a large, young and educated population who are an asset to any industry globally if they are provided focussed training and capacity building as per industry requirement, he further added. He also said that India is positioned favourably mainly due to its demographic advantage and various skilling initiatives.

