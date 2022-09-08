Left Menu

Ukraine central bank hopes format of IMF support will be announced soon

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-09-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:23 IST
Ukraine central bank hopes format of IMF support will be announced soon
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about a support programme for the country and is hopeful the format of the support will be announced soon, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Thursday.

"We hope that as a result of these discussions, in the nearest time there will be official announcements on the format of IMF support of Ukraine," Deputy Governor Serhiy Nikolaychuk told reporters after the bank announced a decision to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 25%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022