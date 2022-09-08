Ukraine central bank hopes format of IMF support will be announced soon

Ukraine is in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) about a support programme for the country and is hopeful the format of the support will be announced soon, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Thursday.

"We hope that as a result of these discussions, in the nearest time there will be official announcements on the format of IMF support of Ukraine," Deputy Governor Serhiy Nikolaychuk told reporters after the bank announced a decision to keep its key interest rate unchanged at 25%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)