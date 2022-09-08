Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from western Himalayan area, says India
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:43 IST
Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday.
India said disengagement is in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters - study
Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters - study
Chinese province plans ban on sale of gasoline cars
Canada says lawmakers' Taiwan trip is no pretext for Chinese aggression
Troubled Chinese economy worsens due to heatwave caused by anti-environment policies