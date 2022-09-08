Indian and Chinese troops disengaging from western Himalayan area, says India
Reuters | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:27 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 17:54 IST
Indian and Chinese troops have begun disengaging from the Gogra-Hotsprings border area in the western Himalayas, the Indian government said in a statement on Thursday, two years after clashes at the frontier strained diplomatic ties.
The statement comes ahead of a meeting in Uzbekistan next week which Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are expected to attend. India said disengagement was taking place in a coordinated and planned way and is meant to keep border peace.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chinese
- Himalayas
- Narendra Modi
- Uzbekistan
- Indian
- Xi Jinping
- India
