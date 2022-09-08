BJP MLA alleges lack of 'coordination' between departments in implementing PMKSY

A BJP legislator on Thursday alleged in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly lack of coordination between departments in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY) in the state.

BJP MLA Lokam Tassar during a short hour discussion alleged that the departments – Rural Development, Water Resources Development (WRD) and Agriculture-Horticulture, responsible for implementing the flagship programme of the Centre, are not coordinating with each other for which many places in the state were being deprived of the benefits from the scheme.

Tassar alleged that the departments are formulating separate action plans without the knowledge of other and are not coordinating with each other, as a result of which beneficiaries are suffering.

The senior lawmaker representing Koloriang assembly constituency in Kurung Kumey district suggested for constituting a committee to monitor implementation of all flagship programmes of the Centre.

Taking part in the discussion, another BJP MLA Nyato Dukam said that many central schemes are difficult to implement in the state due to its peculiar topography in comparison to other states of the country and requested the government to make aware the elected representatives on the guidelines before implementing any central programmes.

Tana Hali Tar (BJP) suggested for area-specific programme implementation and expressed concern over the hurdles created by banks while sanctioning loans to farmers.

Responding to the apprehensions of the members, Agriculture and Horticulture Minister Tage Taki informed the House that the PMKSY launched in 2015 has benefitted many farmers in the state.

Taki said that a state level committee has already been constituted under the chief secretary to monitor implementation of the scheme. He also denied the allegation by Tassar of lack of coordination between the three departments.

The minister said that in the past three years, the agriculture department had established over 20,000 minor and micro irrigations projects.

He disclosed that the state government had pursued the Centre to allocate funds in the ratio of 40:60 against drip irrigation and other interventions against the present 60:40 ratio, for northeastern states, as minor irrigation is not possible in hilly areas.

Responding to the discussion, Water Resources Development Minister Mama Natung informed that as per the guidelines of the PMKSY, the three departments implementing the scheme have different roles including, Rural Development to conserve water sources, WRD to provide water to the field (Har Khet Ko Pani) and Agriculture and Horticulture department to provide drip irrigation to the farmers.

The minister urged the members to prepare irrigation plans in their respective districts keeping in view the available water sources and called them to undertake efforts for conserving water sources in the state.

