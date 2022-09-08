Left Menu

India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hot springs area of LAC in Ladakh

After the 16th round of Corps Commander level meetings between both countries, Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) have started to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, said the India-China joint statement on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2022 18:21 IST
India, China begin disengagement in Gogra-Hot springs area of LAC in Ladakh
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After the 16th round of Corps Commander level meetings between both countries, Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hot Springs (PP-15) have started to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, said the India-China joint statement on Thursday. The joint statement said that a consensus over the disengagement in Gogra-Hot Springs had been reached among both parties in the 16th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting.

The 16th round of meetings was held in July mid after which ANI had reported that there were positive movements regarding disengagement and soon an outcome was expected. The details of the disengagement are awaited and there might be some clarity on the issue in a statement by India expected to be made on Friday.

Last month, the Indian and Chinese armies held a Division Commander-level meeting where they discussed matters pertaining to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh sector. Earlier, India and China held talks in the Chushul sector to address the air space violations by the Chinese Air Force where India warned the Chinese against any misadventure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in China

Have you ever seen a rainbow cloud? This rare phenomenon stuns people in Chi...

 Global
2
Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

Soccer-Results unlikely to be reason for Tuchel's exit

 Global
3
Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

Egypt detects its first monkeypox case - health ministry

 Egypt
4
Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

Rising energy prices threaten backbone of German industry - survey

 Germany

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022